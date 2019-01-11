Ghana: NC Settles RAG Debt

The Normalisation Committee (NC) has issued a cheque for GH¢523,000 to the Referees Association of Ghana (RAG).

This was disclosed to Accra based Rainbow radio by the Spokesperson of the Committee, Dan Kweku Yeboah, in an interview yesterday.

The move was to calm nerves following an earlier threat from RAG not to officiate in the special competition if a debt of over GH¢500,000 was not settled.

The amount represents debt incurred under previous administration of the GFA.

But the latest move by the NC marks another step towards the start of the competition that is expected to return football back to the fans after seven months of inactivity.

Mr Yeboah also disclosed that the NC has written to FIFA to assist Ghana in the training of its referees before the tournament for the clubs takes off.

He explained that "FIFA has accepted to provide us with experts to train our referees on morale, ethics and other lessons to improve officiating in Ghana and therefore we should expect the FIFA delegation from January 20-21, 2019.

Mr Yeboah also told the radio station that the NC was working hand in hand with the Black Stars technical team as well as the Ministry of Youth and Sports to prepare the senior male national team towards the next Africa Nations Cup (AFCON 2019) expected to take part in June in Egypt.

"The Ministry of Youth and Sports in collaboration with the Normalisation Committee are working on the friendly matches for the senior national team and a location for their camping," he said.