Ghana: Minister of Business Devt Voted Best Minister

Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, the Minister of Business Development is the Best Minister for 2018, a survey by Ghanaian research and investigative firm, FAKS Investigations Services, has disclosed.

He was scored 93.18 per cent by respondents of the 7th Annual assessment of the performance of Ministers, Deputies, Regional Ministers, Members of Parliament and Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of State Institutions.

Some of the project initiatives which informed the decision included Presidential Pitch, a Business Idea Contest that gave support to 20 beneficiaries with amount ranging between GH¢25,000 and GH¢50,000;

The survey, conducted between October and December, last year, saw Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, MP for Asawase Constituency emerging as the Overal Best MP.

Michael Okyere Baafi, CEO of Ghana Free Zone Authority was adjudged Best CEO while the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah was Best Regional Minister.

A statement issued by Fred Yaw Sarpong, CEO, FAKS Investigative Services, in Accra on Thursday named Martin Adjei- Mensah Korsah, Deputy Minister, Regional Reorganisation and Development as the best amongst his peers.

Others who came top in the Parliamentary category were Best Majority MP, Edward Ennin, MP for Obuasi East Constituency ; Best Minority MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu Constituency while Best Female MP went to Bernice Adiku Heloo, MP for Hohoe Constituency.

Ministers who made it onto the top 10, in order of merit were Dan Kwaku Botwe- Regional Reorganisation and Development Minister who placed second followed by Joe Ghartey- Railway Development Minister ; Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Education Minister and Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto - Food and Agriculture.

Others were Isaac Kwame Asiamah- Youth and Sports Minister; Ambrose Dery- Interior Minister; Kwesi Amoako Atta- Roads and Highways Minister; Kwaku Agyemang Manu, Health Minister and Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, Information Minister.

For the best Deputy Ministers, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum of the Ministry of Education was second trailed by Michael Yaw Gyato - Water Resources and Sanitation; Gifty Tina Mensah - Health, Henry Quartey- Interior and Dr Mohammed Amin Anta- Energy.

They were followed by Kwaku Kwarteng - Finance; Vincent Sowah Odotei- Communications and Anthony Karbo- Roads and Highways at 8th position; Godfred Dame- Attorney General and Pius Enam Hadzide -Youth and Sports at 9th position and Barbara Oteng Gyasi- Lands and Natural Resources was 10th.

The top Regional Ministers after the first were Dr Kwaku Afriyie - Western, Kwamena Duncan - Central, Archibald Yao Letsa - Volta, Eric Kwakye Darfour - Eastern.

From second position, the best 10 CEOs were - Richard Boadu, Administrator of GETFund; Dr John Ofori-Tenkorang, Director General of SSNIT; Nana Kwaku Adjei Yeboah, CEO of Students Loan Trust Fund; Justin Kodua Frimpong, CEO of Youth Employment Agency Respondents.

The rest were Stephen Amoah, Chief Executive Officer of MASLOC; Yofi Grant, CEO of Ghana Investment Promotion Centre; Prof. Kenneth Attafuah, National Identification Authority, John Dekyem Attafuah, Ghana Airport Company Limited; Nana Akomeah, State Transport Company (STC).

The statement said scoring was influenced by the project initiatives, their execution and impacts on Ghanaians currently by nearly 2,500 respondents including students, petty traders and journalists.

Aged between 18 and 70, MPs, civil society organisations (CSOs), traditional rulers, academia, business owners, commercial drivers and others contributed to the survey.