Ghana: Govt Inaugurates Reconciliation Committee to Resolve Konkomba, Chokosi Conflict

Tamale — The government has established a fact finding and reconciliation committee to help resolve the conflict between Konkombas and Chokosis involved in communal violence in the Chereponi District.

The five- member committee which is under the chairmanship of a former Inspector General of Police (IGP), Patrick Acheampong is expected to submit its report by February12.

The committee, is to among others, establish the remote and immediate causes of the violence and to come out with workable recommendations to amicably resolve the crisis.

The clashes which erupted between two ethnic groups in Chereponi on January 1, has claimed many lives.

Over 200 compound houses and properties such as foodstuff, machines of all kinds and physical cash were totally burnt to ashes in the crisis.

Thousands of people were displaced while hundreds of them fled to neighbouring Togo.

The Minister of the Interior, Mr Ambrose Dery, who inaugurated the committee on behalf of the President in Tamale, called on both feuding factions to put down arms and take to peace talks.

He said, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo -Addo was disturbed about the frequent violence in the area and was committed to providing the needed assistance to resolve the violence conflicts.

Mr Dery, therefore, urged the parties to feel free to offer suggestions to bring an end to the crisis.

He said the security personnel would not spare anyone trying to foment trouble in the area and that anyone caught disturbing the peace would be dealt with accordingly.

The Northern Regional Minister, Mr Salifu Saeed, indicated that the Northern Regional Security Council (REGSEC) would offer the committee the necessary support to succeed.

He said it was unfortunate that the region was still tagged with a reputation of violence, despite government and civil society efforts to build peace in the area.

Mr Saeed entreated both parties to the conflict to be accommodative and tolerance at all times.

Most Rev. Philip Naameh, chairman of the Northern Regional Peace Council appealed to the feuding parties to end hostilities and be committed to peace in the area.

"We urged the feuding parties to adhere to the principles of non-violence and use dialogue rather than the power of the gun to address their grievance," he stated.

Most Rev. Naameh said though both leaders have indicated their readiness for peace it was important to avoid the temptation of relapsing into violence.

"I urge the chiefs and opinion leaders of both sides to open up and use dialogue and mediation process to sustainably cement your relationship," he emphasised.

Other members of the committee are Father Thadeous Kunsah, Mr Paul Kwasi Achiakpor, Pastor Azumah Kofi, representing the Chokosis and Yikpri, representing the Konkombas.