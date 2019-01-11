Ghana: Three Institutions to Remap Ghana

At least three institutions are to team up to develop a new map of Ghana, following last year's referendum that have paved the way for the creation of six additional regions.

The Ghana Statistical Service , the Survey Department , Electoral Commission and other institutions would team up to remap the country and provide accurate boundary lines.

The acting Government Statistician, David Kombat, told the Ghanaian Times in Accra on Wednesday that maps being circulated, particularly on social media, were not precise.

The referendum held on December 27, 2018, received an overwhelming "yes" for the creation of the six new regions - Oti from the Volta Region ; Bono East and Ahafo from Brong Ahafo ; Western North from Western Region and Savannah and North East from Northern Region.

Mr Kombat said the GSS would provide the precise figures for proper demarcation of the regions in line with proposals that triggered the processes for the referendum.

Although he could not put timelines to when the collaborating institutions would bring finality to their work, he said the maps, would be ready in due course to guide planning and other activities.

Aside the number of regions in Ghana that would change the profile of the country, the Ghanaian Times envisages the status of some of the regions, with respect to size, would also change.

For instance, per the proposed maps, the Northern Region is likely to lose its long held status as the largest region, to the proposed Savannah Region, which was carved out of it.

Last week, Daniel Kwaku Botwe, Minister of Regional Reorganisation and Development said adequate ground work had been done to ensure that the new regions get off to a smooth start.

He said the ministry had been collaborating with the Civil Service to make sure they are ready to work as soon as the President issued a Constitutional Instrument to give effect to the results of the referendum.

He said the budgetary allocation of GH¢20 million, to each of the new regions as seed money, would be used for basic infrastructure - functioning administrative office, staff recruitment and other elemental requirements.

It is recalled President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo set up a Commission of Enquiry, to collate views and make recommendations for carving out the new regions following petitions he received from the areas.

The Commission after nationwide consultations with the major stakeholders' recommended the establishment of the six regions in its report to the President.