Ghana: Abeka-Lapaz Residents Call for Removal of Illegal Tower Mast

Residents of Abeka-Lapaz in the Okaikwei Municipal Assembly, Accra, have appealed to the Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation to authorise the removal of an illegal tower mast in the area.

They feared that the mast, built and mounted between two storey buildings in November 2018, could cause damage to lives and properties when it falls down.

The residents, in a petition dated December 21, and addressed to Professor Kwabena Frimpong Boateng, the sector Minister said efforts to stop construction works by Leadcom Ghana Limited proved futile as the workers defied a "stop work notice" by the assembly.

A copy of the petition which was served the Member of Parliament for the area Mr Patrick Yaw Boamah and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) noted that radiations from the 40 feet tower may cause health implications such as cancer and other ailments to residents.

Mrs Esther Moffat, leader of the group who is the owner of House No.B22/24 in Abeka-Lapaz near the mast said the structure had already caused damage to her house.

She stated that on Tuesday, December 18, 2018, some particles fell from the mast on the roof of her building following a down pour and flooded her room.

Mrs Moffat urged the ministry and EPA to immediately authorise the removal of the mast, warning that climate change which is causing unpredictable storm may blow down the tower mast.

When the Ghanaian Times visited the area, it was observed that the Assembly issued "a stop work and produce permit on the wall where the tower was mounted on November 20, 2018.

Some residents who spoke to the Ghanaian Times expressed concerns at the lackadaisical attitude of the EPA, noting that the agency would only take action in the case of eventuality.

However, attempts to reach the assembly for a comment was unsuccessful as officers remained tight lipped.

Meanwhile, Mr Boamah, the law maker for the Okaikwei Central Constituency has responded to the petition addressed to him by residents in a letter dated December 24, 2018 and assured them that their concerns would be addressed.

"I wish to state that the Environmental Protection Agency would look into the matter and resolve it appropriately," said Mr Boamah who is also a deputy Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources.