Ghana: Goil Ends 'Efie Ne Fie' Promo

Ghana Oil Company, GOIL, has officially ended its "Efie Ne Fie" promotion with the final ultimate rewards held at the Sebrepor GOIL Service Station at Afienya near, Tema.

At the third and final ultimate rewards, 1,000 customers who accrued the highest points walked home with 1,000 cedis, 500 cedis or 300 cedis worth of fuel on GOIL's electronic payment card, the GO Card.

Similarly, 211,754 customers also received instant rewards during the month from 360 stations involved in the promotion.

Overall, 918,420 customers who purchased fuel from any GOIL station received an instant reward during the three month period of the promotion while 2,500 customers who accrued the highest points during the period of the campaign, got ultimate rewards ranging from free fuel, free servicing, week-end stay for two at hotels and several others.

The Chief Operating Officer of GOIL, Mr Alex Adzew thanked customers who participated in the three-month promotion and assured them GOIL would continue to reward them for their loyalty, adding that the company would not relent in its efforts to improve upon the quality of products at all times. He noted the GOIL will also scale up its customer service offering.

The Head of Fuels Marketing Marcus Deo Dake, asked Ghanaians to continue to patronise GOIL products because buying from GOIL would indirectly strengthen the economy since profits stay in the country and were ploughed back into the economy to benefit the people.