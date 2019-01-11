Ghana: Minister Orders Probe Into Closure of Agbogbloshie, Graphic Road

The Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwesi Amoako-Atta, has directed the Department of Urban Roads (DUR) to investigate the circumstances leading to the closure of the road from the Agbogbloshie market to the Graphic road in Accra.

The 150-metre paved road which was constructed on reserve portions of the Odaw drains used to serve as an exit point for motorists leaving Agbogbloshie, but has been blocked by some companies operating in the area.

The situation has resulted in squatters encroaching on portions of the road with illegal structures, while others mould cement block leaving little space for motorists.

Mr Amoako-Atta who toured the area on Wednesday could not hide his anger at what he saw, and immediately directed the DUR to constitute a team to investigate the closure of the road and submit the report by February 15, for a firm decision to be taken.

He was accompanied by officials of the DUR, the Department of Feeder Roads and the ministry's mounting and evaluation teams.

Mr Amoako-Atta said the government would not tolerate such acts, and hinted that anyone found culpable, after the investigations, would not be spared.

The minister urged agencies and departments under the ministry to support it address the challenges confronting the road sector, warning that the country's roads would not be left in the hands of individuals to misuse.

He said all legitimate and legal steps would be taken to correct the anomaly and open the roads for the people to use, adding that "an individual's indiscipline should not deprive others from assessing a facility provided by government to promote economic activities."