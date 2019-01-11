Ghana: Minister Inspects Multipurpose Sports Centre At Axim

Axim — The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Isaac Asiamah has commended contractors working on government's multipurpose sports center at Axim in the Western Region for the quality of work done so far.

Speaking during an inspection of the facility yesterday, the minister said, he was satisfied with the work done and praised the contractor for his determination and hard work.

He explained that, the area recorded heavy rains since the project started six months ago but contractors managed to have 60 per cent of the project completed.

"I am very impressed with what has been done so far and I'm certain the rest would be completed as early as possible," he stated.

Though contractors have just three months on the scheduled date to finish work, he said, they would not be rushed but given extension if necessary, to do a quality job.

"We want to ensure efficiency, effectiveness and value for money. So where extension would be required, contractors would be granted to produce a sustainable project, "he stressed.

He said, additional works including a car park and a hostel facility have been added to the project, which would require more time to be executed.

"Government has made funds readily available for all contractors to ensure that they work within the stipulated time, "he added.

He said, a maintenance manual would be presented to all the multipurpose sports centers being constructed across the country to ensure that, they stand the test of time.

The Member of Parliament for the area and Minister of Tourism, Catherine Afeku said, the youth are waiting patiently for the project to be completed, knowing they could have the opportunity to exhibit their talents.

Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority Emmanuel Asigli added that, the contractor has made very good use of the excess land to create a hostel which would be of tremendous use to the community and country at large.

The contractor, Mr Bismark Obuobi of Bismarth Enterprise Limited, was optimistic that he would complete the project within the next six months.

He said, most of the concrete works including stands and pavements are ready with plastering and other works to be completed in addition to the other facilities.

The Axim project is one of the 10 multipurpose sports centers being constructed by government across the country.