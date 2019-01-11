Liberia: Bishop Cuffee Wants Citizens Welcome Economic Crimes Court

The founder and general overseer of Christ Evangelical Fellowship Ministry (CEFM-Liberia) Bishop James G. Cuffee has called on Liberians to welcome the establishment of the economic crimes court in the country, rather than the war crimes court.

Bishop Cuffee, who spoke to the Daily Observer recently in Monrovia, said that the establishment of the economic crimes court in the country should be for corrupt individuals in both government and public sectors.

He added that when the economic crimes court is organized in the country, it will help curtail corruption in government.

The bishop noted that this is not the time for the establishment of war crimes court in the country, and urged Liberians to focus on the establishment of the economic crimes court.

Cuffee is the proprietor of the Bishop Cuffe Institute (BCI) and National Chairman of the African World Christian Fellowship Liberia-Chapter (AWCF), located in Virginia, Lower Montserrado County.

He further said the establishment of the war crimes court in Liberia will help in no way to bring back to life those who were killed during the country's 14-year civil crisis.

Bishop Cuffee suggested that the funding that should be used for the establishment of the war crimes court could be used for the development of the country.