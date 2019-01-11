Zimbabwe: Cremer Temporarily Quits Zim Cricket - Cites Family Commitments

Photo: New Zimbabwe

Former Zimbabwe national cricket team captain Graeme Cremer has temporarily put his cricket career on hold due to family commitments.

The 32-year-old leg-spinner, who recently relocated from Harare to join his pilot wife who is now based in Dubai, said he was taking a break from the game in order to be with his family.

"With my wife always away flying, I now have a full-time job looking after the kids and settling them into this new environment," Cremer said.

"I am hoping this may only be temporary, so I may be able to commute back and forth to Zimbabwe, but who knows what the future holds ... that's all I can say at this stage.

"But while I am away, I wish Zimbabwe Cricket all the very best in what's to come, and I hope to join the boys again in the future."

Cremer has played 19 Tests, 96 one-day internationals and 29 Twenty20 internationals, taking 57, 119 and 35 wickets respectively.

After missing Zimbabwe's recent tours to South Africa and Bangladesh due to knee surgery, he returned to action in December, helping his Rhinos franchise to victory over Mountaineers in a Pro50 Championship match played in Kwekwe.

This is the second time that Cremer has taken a break from international cricket in the last five years.

In April 2013 Cremer decided to pre-maturely bring down the curtains on his international cricket career at age 26 after a pay dispute with Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) before going on to pursue his other passion, golf before making a comeback to cricket in May 2015

Zimbabwe Cricket acting managing director Givemore Makoni said Cremer would be greatly missed and hoped that the former captain will be available for selection again soon.

"Your wickets, numbers and everything you have contributed to our game speak for themselves and we as ZC are proud of you," Makoni said.

"Your services will be greatly missed but we hope to have you in our national colours again soon. In the meantime, we send our best wishes to you and your family."