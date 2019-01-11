Zimbabwe: Emirates Appoints New Head for Zimbabwe

Emirates Airline has appointed a new manager for Zimbabwe, the Dubai-based airline confirmed Thursday.

Nasser Bahlooq's appointment was one of several across its Africa and Middle East operations.

Bahlooq has previously managed the airline's commercial activities in Yinchuan, China and most recently Yangon, Myanmar, where he supported the launch of the route to Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

New appointments were also made for the airline's offices in Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Sudan, among others.

Commenting on the changes, Thierry Antinori, Emirates' chief commercial officer said; "As we continue to develop our operations in the Middle East, GCC and Africa, the unique backgrounds, experience and skills of each newly appointed member of our commercial team will further strengthen our commercial and business operations and drive our strategic initiatives in a new year of growth.

"Their experience will also be instrumental as we focus on executing many of our commercial initiatives to pursue revenue opportunities, improve margin performance, as well as capture new consumer segments."

The airline is one of the few global carriers flying into Harare.