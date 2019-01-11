Namibia: Oshana Police Looking for Mother of Dumped Baby

THE police in Oshana are appealing for help to trace a mother who abandoned her newborn baby at Ongwediva.

According to Oshana police spokesperson sergeant Frieda Shikole the baby was discovered by a passerby on Thursday evening.

"At the sewage ponds behind Labino Bar in Ongwediva, a baby boy was discovered by a passerby. The person saw a hospital blanket and saw a baby tied in a blanket lying next to the sewage ponds. The baby was alive and is in a stable condition," Shikole said.

The baby has been admitted to the Oshakati State Hospital for observation.

Warrant officer Lavinia Shilongo said a criminal case has not yet been opened but would be as the police are still busy with investigations. The case is being investigated by the gender-based violence protection subdivision.

Shikole asked anyone who can help the police to trace the mother to contact warrant officer Shilongo at 081 247 3595 or 065 223 6057/6. - tuyeimo@namibian.com.na