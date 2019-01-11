South Africa: The ANC's 'Not Election Campaign' Hits the Stump Across KZN

analysis

Ostensibly, the ANC outreach activities - dubbed blitzes in governing party lingo - across KwaZulu-Natal are about calling people to Saturday's ANC election manifesto launch at Moses Mabhida Stadium. But as ANC top officials and National Executive Committee members traverse the province, it looks and sounds more and more like an early election campaign trail. And it seems that unity, that which the ANC proclaims it has now found among its own ranks, and working together may well be the over-arching theme of its manifesto for ANC supporters, but also as a tout for support from a broad range of citizens.

The campaign trail can be gruelling. A swathe of stops on any given day, be it meetings at stadiums, door-to-door visits to tell residents about the ANC manifesto launch, lunches, cake cutting ceremonies or pamphleteering at taxi ranks. Thursday took ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa to the second city hall in two cities over two days to meet interest groups. After an interaction with professionals on Wednesday evening in Durban, it was business and farmers on Thursday in Pietermaritzburg.

And there in the Msunduzi council chambers meeting with community groups after the business luncheon, it slipped out in an almost...