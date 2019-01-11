Namibia: PDM Wants Passenger Transport Permits Accessible

Ongwediva — Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) regional coordinator for Ohangwena Hidipo Hamata is appealing to the Ministry of Works and Transport to make permits required to transport passengers accessible.

He said the lengthy process to acquire such permits is depriving licensed unemployed youths of an income.

In the absence of such permits, some drivers find themselves operating without transport permits, exposing them to heavy traffic fines.

In addition to the traffic fines, it subsequently also leads to job losses as some drivers eventually quit.

"No Namibian driver wants to violate the law, but when documents are not available and easily accessible you are creating an uncomfortable and uncontrollable situation which will threaten business and taxpayers' money," said Hamata.

Hamata thus appeals to the Ministry of Works and Transport and the Ministry of Safety and Security to find an amicable solution, citing that many drivers are giving up their jobs in a region with a high unemployment rate because of not having the needed permit.

At a meeting organised by the Namibia Bus and Taxi Association (Nabta) held at Ondangwa last year, taxi and bus operators also appealed to the government to make the permits accessible.

They equally argued that the process is cumbersome leading to pirate operators transporting passengers without the requisite public transport permit.

At the meeting the taxi and bus operators also asked Nabta to implement regulations that will stop the rental of transportation permits, claiming that some of those who have acquired permits are not even in the business.

They charged that permits are even in the hands of students who rent them out to make ends meet at school.

According to Hamata, making the permits accessible will in return grow the country economically and lead to infrastructure development.

At the same time, Hamata said, the unavailability of job opportunities will result in alcohol abuse and drive people further into poverty.