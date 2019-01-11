Liberia: Rep. Kolubah Writes U.S. to Deny Credentials of President Weah's Appointed Ambassador

Representative Yekeh Kolubah of Montserrado County District #10 says he has written to the United States Government to deny the Letter of Credence of Liberia's Ambassador-designate to that country, because of constitutional violations committed by President George Weah.

Though the President's office is yet to react to Kolubah's letter, in a letter to the United States ambassador to Liberia Christine Elder Rep. Kolubah referred to George Patten's appointment as Liberia's Ambassador to the United States as "fake", and therefore called on the United States government to deny his Letter of Credence.

President George Weah recently appointed and subsequently commissioned George S. W. Patten, Sr., to serve as Liberia's ambassador to the United States, but the appointee is yet to be confirmed by the Senate.

According to the Liberian Constitution, ambassadorial appointments are subject to confirmation by the Senate.

Rep. Kolubah has been a permanent critic of President Weah and the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) government.

Recently, Kolubah referred to the House's Ethics Committee, alleging that President Weah has a container of the missing L$16 billion banknotes at his residence, a statement that did not go down well with CDC lawmakers, including House Speaker Bhofal Chambers.

It can be recalled that on Monday, December 31, 2018, President Weah commissioned Mr. Patten as Liberia's Ambassador-designate to the United States of America.

While presenting Patten his Letter of Credence, President Weah used the occasion to hail Liberia's traditional diplomatic relations with the USA, a relationship spanning nearly a century and four scores.

He called on Ambassador Patten to work towards strengthening and sustaining the long cherished relationship between the two countries.

President Weah urged him to uphold the confidence reposed in him by diligently ensuring that Liberia and the United states continue to enjoy their longstanding diplomatic relations.

He also mandated Amb. Patten to use his presence in the U.S. to explore opportunities that would benefit his country and people.

In response, Patten thanked the President for the opportunity afforded him to serve the people of Liberia. He assured President Weah that he would do all in his powers and from his long diplomatic experience to foster good relations with the U.S. while promoting Liberia's image abroad.

Authors

Webmaster Admin