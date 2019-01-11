Liberia: Labor Congress Revives Calls to Strengthen Ties With LCC

The Secretary-General of the Liberia Labor Congress David D. Sackoh for the purpose of strengthening the cordial relationship between his organization and the Liberia Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, January 9, paid a courtesy call on the president of the Liberia Chamber of Commerce, J. Wendell Addy, at his Capitol Hill office in Monrovia.

In 2007, the Liberia Chamber of Commerce (LCC) and the Liberia Labor Congress (LLC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU), to consolidate their relationship with the expressed purpose of promoting social dialogue and harmonious industrial relationship to improve productivity.

The failure to implement the MOU between the two organizations reportedly contributed to the increased labor unrest in the country, and they have realized the need to reconsider its implementation.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Sackoh expressed gratitude to the leadership of the Liberia Chamber of Commerce under Mr. Addy and reechoed the objective of the MOU between the LLC and the LCC.

Mr. Sackoh made reference to several unregulated labor unrests at various concession sites around the country, which he said are troubling. They included the Sime Darby Plantation in western Liberia, MMG Gold in central Liberia, Firestone Plantations Company in Margibi County, ArcelorMittal in Nimba and Bea Mountain in western Liberia.

Mr. Sackoh also said the MOU signed between the LCC and LLC was aimed at aborting such unwholesome practices at various concessions which are still ongoing. "These situations are indeed troubling, and therefore something must be done to abort them," he stressed.

The President of the LCC, Mr. J. Wendell Addy, welcomed Mr. Sackor to his office and noted that the visit will further consolidate the objective of the MOU between the LLC and the LCC. He said their joint effort will promote stability in the country's labor sector.

He said productivity and labor discipline of the country's workforce will always remain a hallmark of his organization.

Mr. Addy further stated that Liberia must focus on and provide decent jobs, stimulate local production, and improve Liberia's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The LCC head further expressed appreciation to the Liberia Labor Congress Secretary General and for reawakening the cordial relationship between his organization and the LCC.

In a related development, the two organizations - Liberia Chamber of Commerce and the Liberia Labor Congress - will be calling for a meeting of the National Tripartite Council, which is the highest decision making body in labor/employers related matters in the country.