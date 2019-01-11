Liberia: Is the 2018-2019 County Sports Meet the Best Ever?

There is no argument that ORANGE LIBERIA will stay true to its commitment to host the 2018-2019 National County Sports Meet and turn the event into the best ever.

Evidence to the above statement is all over the place as the preliminary stages were held in the leeward counties, to give Liberians there the power of football and how their teams fared.

Then the game moved to Monrovia with the best of those that qualified, and the action continued to show itself. Clearly, the tournament has shown how blessed Liberia is with a youthful population that has great talent for the game.

Across the country young talents were identified, coaches put their thinking caps together and the fans came in their numbers to cheer their players on.

In the kickball encounters, the females came in their numbers to cheer their counties on to victory. Kickball is, of course, Liberia's own game, fashioned along American baseball.

ORANGE LIBERIA put life into the game from the beginning of the tournament, with questions about the history of the County Sports Meet and offers to stimulate the enjoyment of the game. True, thousands of Liberians have also learned the history of the County Meet and its winners since it was organized in 1956, thanks to ORANGE LIBERIA.

And from the beginning of the tournament to the final selection of the last four teams - Margibi versus Bomi in the finals and the 3rd Place between Grand Gedeh versus Gbarpolu - fans have had their money's worth. As stated earlier, the kickball games have been fantastic and, despite the usual disappointment that is associated with losing a game and winning, things have proved consistent to the spirit of the game.

Margibi County and Bomi County have proven to be the best not because they have had the best of players but simply because their players have been imaginative and realistic and have listened to the instruction of their coaches, taking advantage of the chances that came their way. The two teams will make use of their chances on Sunday in the finals.

So far there have not been any major issues that would affect the County Sports Meet negatively, and Youth & Sports Minister D. Zeogar Wilson would be commending himself and his team, along with ORANGE LIBERIA, their partner, for a successful County Meet ever.

So, as thousands await the final soccer showdown between Bomi and Margibi on Sunday at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex, let's hope that it will continue to be the BEST EVER.

Authors

Omari Jackson