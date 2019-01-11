Liberia: CDC Chairman Wants National Biometric ID Replace Voter Registration Cards

Mulbah Morlu, chairman of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), has recommended the use of the National Biometric Identification Card in place of separate voting card in order to help government save revenue.

Morlu made the recommendation on Wednesday, January 9, 2019, at the National Identification Registry (NIR) office in Congo Town, when he officially obtained his national identification card.

In a press statement issued by the NIR, under the signature of its executive director J. Tiah Nagbe, Mr. Morlu used the occasion to tour the facilities.

"I am impressed with the introduction of such modern technology by the Liberian government," Mr. Morlu said.

He then commended the management of the NIR for the progress made thus far, and called on Liberians to obtain their national identification cards, irrespective of political affiliation.

During the tour of the NIR facilities, the deputy executive director Zeze R. Reed presented pieces of evidence of alleged unsuccessful attempts by some Liberians to double register for the exercise.

Reed said that the reported unsuccessful attempts to double register are proof that the biometric system cannot be easily bypassed and/or falsified.

The National Identification Registry was created by an Act of the Legislature in 2011, to enroll all citizens and foreign residents within the borders of Liberia.

