Liberia: CAF Champions League - Laffor Confident of Victory Over Lobi Stars

South Africa-based Anthony Laffor says he and his teammates are confident of winning their first CAF Champions League group stage match against Lobi Stars later today at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu, Nigeria.

Laffor was named in the squad that traveled to Nigeria for the crucial encounter following the 2-1 triumph over Kaizer Chiefs in Premier Soccer League on Saturday, January 5, at the FNB Stadium.

The 33-year-old forward was on the score sheet during the game after he scored the opener in the 3rd minute, kicked starting 2019 on a goal scoring note.

In a brief online interview with the Daily Observer Sports Desk, Laffor said, "It is going to be a good game, but we are in it to win. Everything is possible in football."

Mamelodi Sundowns were paired in Group A of the 2018 CAF Champions League along with compatriot William Jebor side Wydad Athletic Club, Lobi Stars of Nigeria and ASEC Mimosas of Ivory Coast.

Laffor also congratulated his teammate Denis Oyango who was named the best goalkeeper on the African continent during the 2018 Confederation of African Football awards ceremony held in Dakar, Senegal.

"I am very happy for him, we started together from SuperSport United, and he has been my roommate and teammate for a long period, a very humble guy and I hope and pray that many young guys learn from him," he said.

Oyango was on Tuesday, January 8, named in CAF's best XI after his tremendous role at both national team and club levels. He helped the Cranes of Uganda qualify for their second successive appearance in the Africa Cup of Nations, without conceding a goal and with a game to spare.

In another development, Liberia's Morocco-based and skipper of the national team, William Jebor side Wydad will today host Ivorian side ASEC Mimosas at the Stade Mohammed V with the striker expected to start upfront for the Moroccan giants. Jebor has so far scored two goals for his club in the ongoing Moroccan league.

Authors

Anthony Kokoi