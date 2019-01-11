South Africa: Hartswater FCs Request Public Assistance in Tracing Rape Suspect

press release

The Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences unit (FCS) in Hartswater is urgently requesting the assistance of the public in locating a rape suspect who allegedly raped a 41 year female between 17:00 on the 31 August 2017 and 06:00 on 01 September 2017 in Barkly-West. It is believed that the victim who was hiking from Klerksdorp got a lift by the suspect. She was the last passenger in the taxi when they got to Warrenton and it is believed that that suspect who is alleged to be a Sangoma promised to assist her with her problems.

He took the victim to the river in Warrenton where he raped her the first time and told her that it was part of the ritual. After the first incident the suspect drove to Barkly-West and raped the victim a second time in a shack in Rooirand in Barkly-West. The victim managed to escape and reported the incident to the police.

The suspect is described as being an African male, dark in complexion of medium build, with black dreadlocks and is approximately 50 years old. He wore a black t-shirt and spoke Setswana and Zulu. He was armed with a firearm and drove a white Toyota Quantum.

The police is appealing to the public who may have seen the suspect to contact the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Dastile on 084 550 2431 or 053-456 5202 during office hours. All information will be treated confidentially.