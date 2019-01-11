South Africa: Three Suspects Arrested After a Foiled Robber

press release

Police from K9 Unit received a look out for a Toyota Quantum involved in an attempted armed robbery of a BAT van at Robert Broom, Krugersdorp.

While patrolling police noticed a vehicle on Corlett Avenue, Witpoortjie. Police gave chase and managed to stop Quantum at corner of Nassau and Trezona. Three occupants were arrested and one pistol with live rounds were found in Quantum.

The suspects are detained at Krugersdorp SAPS for attempted armed robbery and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.