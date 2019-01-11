10 January 2019

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Three Suspects Arrested After a Foiled Robber

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Police from K9 Unit received a look out for a Toyota Quantum involved in an attempted armed robbery of a BAT van at Robert Broom, Krugersdorp.

While patrolling police noticed a vehicle on Corlett Avenue, Witpoortjie. Police gave chase and managed to stop Quantum at corner of Nassau and Trezona. Three occupants were arrested and one pistol with live rounds were found in Quantum.

The suspects are detained at Krugersdorp SAPS for attempted armed robbery and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

South Africa

Lucky Escape for Passengers Whose Car Plunged Into River On New Year's Eve

Five people had a lucky escape this evening after they drove off the side of a bridge along Witkoppen road in Fourways… Read more »

Read the original article on SAPS.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.