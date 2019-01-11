South Africa: Attendees of ANC 107th Anniversary Advised On Do's and Don'ts

press release

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJOINTS) has put security measures in place to ensure that every person attending the ANC 107th Anniversary are and will feel safe.

The anniversary celebration will take place on 12 January 2019 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. Given that over one hundred thousand people are expected to attend this event strict crowd management and traffic management principals will be implemented, to ensure a smooth flowing of traffic as well as attendees. The success of smooth flow of traffic as well as attendees on foot there will be the following road closures particularly around the Moses Mabhida Stadium from 18:00 on 11 January 2019 until 13 January 2019:-

Hard road closures will be effected on 2019-01-11 starting at 18h00 as follows:

- Masabalala Yengwa (NMR) Avenue, Northbound at intersection of Somtseu Road.

- Sandile Thusi (Argyle) Road on-ramp to Masabalala Yengwa (NMR) Avenue, Northbound.

- Isiah Ntshangase (Walter Gilbert) Road, Eastbound at intersection of Umgeni Road.

- Masabalala Yengwa (NMR) Avenue, Southbound at intersection of Smiso Nkwanyana (Goble) Road.

- Isiah Ntshangase (Walter Gilbert) Road, at entrance to Durban Country Club.

- Battery Beach Road at entrance to Kingspark Swimming Pool.

Controlled vehicle access will be in effect as follows:

- Battery Beach Road at intersection of Snell Parade.

- Ruth First (M4) highway at intersection of Isiah Ntshangase (Walter Gilbert) Road.

- Masabalala Yengwa (NMR) Avenue at intersection of Jaco Jackson Drive.

If necessary, temporary road closures will be effected as and when required in and around Umgeni Road

The following roads will be a traffic free zone for the duration of the event:

- Masabalala Yengwa (NMR) Avenue from Somtseu Road to Smiso Nkwanyana (Goble) Road.

- Battery Beach Road from Snell Parade to Masabalala Yengwa (NMR) Avenue.

- Isiah Ntshangase (Walter Gilbert) Road from Umgeni Road to Ruth First (M4) highway

People attending the event are also advised that no firearms, dangerous weapons as well as alcohol will be allowed inside the stadium and the public viewing area outside the stadium.

Attendees are also urged to exercise utmost patience and courtesy when moving in and out of the designated venues. Please note that all road closures and equipment will be removed by 24:00 on Saturday, 12 January 2019.