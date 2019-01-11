South Africa: Attack On Two SAPS Members During a Police Operation in Philippi East Condemned By the Provincial Commissioner of the Western Cape Police

press release

"The attack on our members late last night during a police operation in Philippi East is condemned in the strongest possible terms," said the Provincial Commissioner of the Western Cape police, Lt Gen KE Jula after two police constables were shot and wounded. At around 23:45 the Nyanga Crime Prevention Unit reacted on information about an illegal firearm at shack in Siyangena informal settlement, Philippi East.

Upon the arrival of the members at the address, shot were fired at them, and in the process two members were wounded and admitted to hospital for treatment. The shack was surrounded by members of police in an attempt to arrest the perpetrator. At around 02:00 this morning, the suspect shot and killed his girlfriend who was with him in the shack and then shot and killed himself. Cases of murder, attempted murder and a death inquest are being investigated. The female victim is believed to be in her twenties and the suspect in his thirties.