South Africa: Political Parties Say They Are Ready for the Upcoming Elections

Political parties say that they are ready for the upcoming elections.

Speaking to News24 at the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) elections launch at the Gallagher Convention Centre, the leaders also urged those eligible to vote, to register on January 26 and 27.

The elections will take place in May, but President Cyril Ramaphosa has not yet announced the exact date.

At least 47 new political parties have been registered recently.

That brings the number of registered parties to 285. About 30 other parties are still busy with the application process, the IEC said.

Only parties that pay a R200 000 deposit to contest the national elections and R45 000 for each province, will be eligible.

Source: News24