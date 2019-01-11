Nigeria: Fela Drops Mic, Falz Picks It Up - Nigerians Hail Rapper's Consistency

One of the reasons Afrobeat king, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, would continue to remain evergreen in the hearts of Nigerians was his boldness to call a spade a spade especially in a heated military administration, but Falz is gradually stealing the show with his singing style and lyrics too.

Falz The bad Guy, originally known as Folarin Falana and son of radical lawyer, Femi Falana, has thrilled music lovers with his new single, Talk, so much so is the timeliness of the song in an election-soaked atmosphere.

The lyrics of the song explains why Nigerians on social media have singled him out as the next closest thing to Fela.

Now, you see why Nigerians can't keep calm?

You see what Falz is doing with his music? Speaking for the people, addressing issues in the country.

But the other guys think being Fela is about going topless and smoking cheap weed

- Major A. (@king_adze) January 11, 2019

#Falz #Talk just

dragged Muric 😂

dragged Buhari.😂

dragged your favourite pastors😂

If there's any artist challenging authority as Fela did, then its Falz.

No be to dey smoke weed and dey raise hands up go make you next Fela. pic.twitter.com/PPMk1TwT8f

- The Kingmaker🦅 (@SmithVinci) January 11, 2019

We don't deserve Falz.

Fela back.

No be person wey dey wear African print dey dance Like Praying Mantis. #Talk

- 𝐆𝐈𝐃𝐄𝐎𝐍 𝐄𝐊𝐎𝐍𝐆 (@EL_GEEZZE) January 11, 2019

Falz speaks the truth, the absolute truth. Fela would have been so proud of this jam #Talk

- KING 👑 (@DanSholz_) January 11, 2019

My favorite part has to be the "3 private jets you say you buy am for church"

Falz steady be giving us the fela vibe and breaking tables 🙌 #Talk

- Smallieee✨❤️ (@precious_chee) January 11, 2019

Fela dropped the mic, Falz picked the mic

#Talk

- DADDY THE BOY (@DaddyTheBoy) January 11, 2019