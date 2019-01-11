Tanzania: NBS Eyes SDGs Tracker Portal

IN ensuring that Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are fully attained by 2030, the National Bureau of Statistics in collaboration with a Swedish firm- DataActLab is currently creating the track portal to make it easier for anyone seeking to access any SDG related information in Tanzania.

DataActLab Founder and Managing Director, Alexandra Silfverstolpe said in Dar es Salaam yesterday that the SDGs goal tracker portal will be completed by March this year. She said the portal will turn data into accessible information, saying in the absence of the portal, there are a lot of information concerning SDGs that went missing.

Speaking at a meeting that brought together officials from NBS and Development Partners (DPs) yesterday, NBS Director General Dr Albina Chuwa said Tanzania will release the assessment report on the implementation of SDGs later in July, 2019.

The portal will also help the country to have proper administrative data, which was still a laxity in the country according to Dr Chuwa.

The new portal according to Ms Silfverstolpe will help to explore the SDGs data and learn about the policies and efforts made to reach the 2030 goals.

She said the overall data coverage of Tanzania was 62.8 per cent and that only two goals out of 17 was below 50per cent.