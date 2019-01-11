Angola: China Reiterates Financial Aid to Angola

Luanda — The government of China will continue to assist Angola, mainly in finances and construction of infrastructures, as well as will keep encouraging Chinese firms to invest in this African country, especially in agricultural, cultural and industrial domains.

The stance was reiterated on Thursday, in Luanda, by the Chinese ambassador to Angola, Cui Aimin, during a meeting with Angolan journalists.

China is estimated to have financed, until last year, USD 23 billion in projects of infrastructures in Angola.

According to the Chinese diplomat, the current figure is expected to be surpassed this year, with the strengthening of the cooperation ties between the two nations.

"An investment needs, at least, five to six years to be manifested, so we need to wait patiently. The arrival of Chinese companies in Angola reflects the will of China to aid this partner in all domains", added the Asian country's diplomat.

Cui Aimin stressed that China is considering investing in more industrial areas in Angola, underscoring that both countries are currently updating and readjusting their cooperation relations, with good results so far.

However, the Chinese ambassador recalled that last year Chinese businesspeople began to invest more in health and agriculture infrastructures and installation of several factories in Angola.