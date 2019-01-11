Mauritius Is a Key Player in the Post 2020 Cotonou Agreement, Says Minister Lutchmeenaraidoo

press release

Mauritius has evolved into a key player in the Post 2020 Cotonou Agreement and is now a member of the steering committee of the African Caribbean and Pacific Group of States (ACP).

The above statement was made by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Mr Seetanah Lutchmeenaraidoo, during a working session, held yesterday at the Le Labourdonnais Hotel in Port-Louis, to discuss a number of important matters with the Ambassador and Head of Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Mauritius, Mrs Marjaana Sall.

Minister Lutchmeenaraidoo underlined that Mauritius also forms part of the Central Negotiating Group which comprises 12 countries and is responsible for carrying out negotiations with regard to the Post 2020 Cotonou Agreement with the EU.

Moreover, he highlighted that a unique platform will be provided to the EU, Mauritius, Seychelles, Madagascar and Comoros for negotiations with international suppliers of raw materials in the fisheries sector. He also recalled that a Fisheries Agreement was signed with Curaçao Island so as to ensure a sufficient supply of raw tuna to the fish canning industry in Mauritius.

He seized the opportunity to express his gratitude to the EU while adding that combined efforts of the latter and Mauritius have brought significant progress in various fields.

For her part, Ambassador Sall, spoke of the longstanding relationship and strong partnership between the EU and Mauritius and reiterated that the EU will continue to work hand in hand with the Government to support the economic development of the country. She expressed satisfaction with regard to discussions held on issues relating to commerce, fisheries and regional cooperation.