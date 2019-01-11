South Africa: Acquaintance Among Two Arrested for Elderly Cape Town Couple's Murder

Two men wanted for the murder of an elderly Ottery couple were arrested by Cape Town police on Thursday night.

"Detectives assigned to the case worked around the clock in search of the suspects, aged 20 and 29, who were both arrested at a residence in Delft," spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut said on Friday.

One of the people arrested was discovered to have been an acquaintance of the couple.

Rugaya and Riedwaan Addinall, both 82, were found murdered on Sunday at their home in Sandown Drive.

Traut said Lansdowne detectives launched a thorough and comprehensive investigation to bring the two accused to book.

They are expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Police on Monday said a family member discovered the two bodies after being unable to get hold of them.

A post mortem was being conducted to determine how they died.

Source: News24