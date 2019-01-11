11 January 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Apology to Nonkanyiso Conco

Earlier this week News24 published a story about a Twitter account purportedly belonging to Nonkanyiso Conco, former president Jacob Zuma's fiancée and the mother of his youngest son.

In compiling the story, we did not verify the authenticity of the account with Conco before publication.

Conco contacted News24 to inform us that the Twitter account was not hers and was fake. We immediately updated the story.

News24 apologises unreservedly to Conco for the inconvenience caused. This was an oversight on our part and we should have solicited Conco's comment before running the story.

We have removed the article from our archives and also deleted all social media posts reflecting the incorrect information.

