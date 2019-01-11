Sierra Leone: Kelvin Kellie to Re-Run for Lawn Tennis Presidency

As the Sierra Leone Lawn Tennis Association staged its Annual General Meeting (AGM) today, January 11, 2019, former President Kelvin Ezekiel Killie, has confirmed he will re-run for the association's presidency.

Kellie, who won the 2009 elections, believed after he smoothly handed over power, the current outgoing executive succeeded in wrecking the game, which gave him the urge to re-run for the presidency.

"During my first term, I served the association for 19 months period before leaving for the United Nations. During my term, I ensured that we staged several tournaments and kept the game alive, but four years down the line, there has been no competitive national tournament," he said, adding that: "I think it is right for me to come back and help resurrect the sport from this current downward trend."

Kellie who is boastful of supports from the delegates believes it is time for a change in the tennis family and with the team he has now, they can help position the sport back in the country.

The AGM will see stakeholders deliberate on several issues bothering on the sport, activities reports and other related plenary discussions.