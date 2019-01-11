Sierra Leone: Suzuki Alto Car Winner Vows to Continue Using Moneygram

Lucky winner of the star prize of MoneyGram International's Christmas promotion dubbed: "December to remember" has vowed to continue using the service to receive money from loved ones and friends.

Speaking after receiving the keys to his Suzuki Alto car, Sheikh Tunis commended MoneyGram and its agents in Sierra Leone for recognizing the loyalty of customers through the promotion.

On October 24, 2018, the international money transfer service launched its 2018 Christmas promotion, asking customers to send or receive money in order to win fabulous prizes and a brand new car, which is the star prize.

The first computerized raffle draw was held on Thursday December 13, 2018, where 10 MoneyGram customers won shopping voucher each worth Le1.2million,with 10 taking home fuel vouchers of 20liter petrol each.

At yesterday's final draw in the conference room of the Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ), five lucky winners took home 32inches Plasma television, whilst ten others won Tecno Y2 phone.

The star prize winner in a joyous mood said: "I feel excited today because I never dreamt of winning this brand new car from MoneyGram. For this, I am grateful to God and MoneyGram for this special gift. I was in negotiation on how to have a new car before I saw 15 minutes from MoneyGram."

He urged his friends and other Sierra Leoneans to continue using the service because it is fast, safe and reliable.

Earlier, Managing Director of Premier Media Consultancy, Dr. Julius Spencer, said the promotion was an attempt by MoneyGram to give back to customers and join them in celebrating the Festive season.

"The promotion actually started mid-October and run till December 31, 2018. Those that sent or received money from one of our agents during this period received instant gift and have their numbers entered for a raffle draw to win fabulous prizes," he said.

Currently, there are nine (9) agents in Sierra Leone running the MoneyGram service namely: Sierra Leone Commercial Bank, Rokel Commercial Bank, FBN Bank, Afro International, Guaranty Trust Bank, Keystone Bank, Microbit and BMB.

Representatives from the various agents assured of their commitment and determination to continue providing the best service.