Sierra Leone: Total Lubrication Promo Makes Two More Millionaires

Total petroleum, one of the leading French petroleum companies operating in Sierra Leone, has ended its first lubricant promotion and presented a brand new motor bike and three-wheeled cycle (Kekeh) to two winners.

On 1st of November, 2018, Total petroleum, launched their lubricant promotion, asking people to buy any size of the lubricant and stood a chance to win various prizes including small and big sizes of Awango solar lights, motor bike and 'Kekeh'.

In December 2018, Total also presented one motor bike and one three-wheeled cycle to lucky winners of the first phase promotion.

Speaking at the presentation of prizes at their Grafton Filling Station, Managing Director of Total Sierra Leone, Rose Nkada, said Total lubricant has been consistently gaining grounds in the Sierra Leone market due to its exceptional qualities.

She said their aim was to combine both customer satisfaction and profitability, as no activity can survive without profitability.

She said since 2017 to date, Total lubricant has experienced a year on year increase with clear indication of their customers' needs, adding that their presence in the Sierra Leone market was not only to do business, but to also contribute to the development of the country by giving back what they were obtaining from their activities.

"Through our sustainable development program, young dealership scheme and with today's award, which give our customers the opportunity to be private entrepreneurs by winning a three-wheeled cycle (kekeh) or a motor bike," she said.

She called on the winners of the motor bike and three-wheeled cycle (kekeh) to think of safety first when using the road.

Speaking in joyous mood, the winner of the brand new motor bike, Betty Bockarie, a businesswoman from Kenema District, narrated that sometimes in December,2018, she bought a gallon of Total lubricant and was given a ticket, which she had kept safely.

According to her, in January 2019, she received a call that she has won a motor bike from the Total lubricant promotion, adding that she didn't believe at first but that she was later convinced that it was true.

Representative of the three-wheeled cycle winner, Abdulai Kaikai, expressed appreciation to the company and added that the Total lubricant products were good, thus calling on every Sierra Leonean to use it for their engines.

Total is a French multinational integrated oil and gas company and one of the seven "Supermajor" oil companies in the world and its businesses cover the entire oil and gas chain, from crude oil and natural gas exploration and production to power generation, transportation, refining, petroleum product marketing, and international crude oil and product trading.