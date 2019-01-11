Sierra Leone: Orange Presents Tricycle to Winner

Amadu Sesay, one of the winners of the ongoing December Orange Telecom promotion in (December, 2018) received a brand new tricycle (kekeh), plus package of one year free fuel from Total Petroleum and maintenance agreement.

The winner, who is resident of Kono District, Eastern Sierra Leone, received his prize at one of the studios of the Sierra Leone Broadcasting Cooperation (SLBC) during their usual December promotion draw.

Orange Telecom had launched their 2018 end of year promotion in which many Sierra Leoneans using their network stood the chance to win brand new tricycles, plus one year free fuel from Total Petroleum, maintenance agreement and cash prizes also.

Handing over the package to the winner, Baoajioe Wilkinson, Network Manager at Total Petroleum, stated that their partnership with Orange was a great one because both companies care for the well-being of their customers.

Receiving the prize, Amadu Sesay said he was happy to be one of the winners of the Orange end of year promotion, adding that at first he didn't believe when he had the call that he has won.

"After a while, I heard my phone ringing again and when I received the call I was then told that I was one of the lucky winners of that particular draw. That was the time I came to believe that the call was from Orange," he said.

Also speaking, Public Relation Officer for African Automobile Bajaj Limited, Mohamed Kaindaneh Conteh, said they have been in Sierra Leone since 2014 and that they were happy to have partnered with Orange Telecom, which they considered the best telecommunication network in the country.

He said all their kekeh were from Bajaj, which meant that they were reliable as they worked very hard to put everything in place to satisfy their customers.