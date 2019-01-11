Sierra Leone: PC Bomboli Receives Deputy Minister of Youth, Entourage

The Paramount Chief of Masiaka, Koya Chiefdom, Port Loko District-Alhaji Bai Kompa Bomboli II, together with over five Section Chiefs has on Thurday received the Deputy Minister of Youth Affairs- Hon. Lusine Kallon, the Deputy Commissioner of NAYCOM-Emerson Kamara and the entire management of the Youth in Agriculture Project.

The purpose of the visit was to explain the reforms that have been affecting them ahead of the launch of the project and further make payments to those farmers who were working on the national farm at Masalia.

Masalia village is in Koya Chiefdom, Port Loko District where the national youth farm is located.

Since its establishment in 2014, the former Government invested over 1.8 billion Leones.

With such whooping sum of investment from the Sierra Leone Government and donor support, the Youth Farm Project is today an eye sore and a 'white elephant.'

The Deputy Minister of Youth Affairs said the Project was centralised in one location with a lot of challenges and no meaningful impact to achieve the desired results.

This and many other reasons, Minister Kallon said, led to the re-naming of the Project to Youth In Agriculture.

At Masalia, he told journalists that his team of dedicated staff have reviewed the project to give it a national face for the overall ownership of the youth across the country.

According to the Deputy Minister, document in their possession shows that the land was purchased at 750 million Leones and the 250 million Leones was spent on land clearing.

Paramount Chief Bomboli said the payment will be made impartially so that those who sacrificed to work on the farm will benefit greatly.

He commended the President, HE Julius Maada Bio for empowering the youth in line with the New Direction agenda.

He said with such foresighted leadership the Youth in Agriculture Project will stand the test of time.

On his part, National Youth Commission's Deputy Commissioner stated that, "the time for Desk Agricultural Project is over." He added that the New Direction is about action and delivery which is why the Youth in Agriculture Project will be a practical and achievable one.

He encouraged them to support the project for the betterment of their community, family and the nation in general.

Section Chief of Mawome, Pa Alimamy Kanu said the meeting is a novelty in the entire District, noting that, "this is the first time our land owners have been recognized and allowed to be part of an agricultural project for the development of the District."

He described the Deputy Minister as a sincere and God fearing personality.