Sierra Leone: APC Chairlady Sent Back to Jail

The former Chairlady of the All People's Congress (APC) at the Lumley Market, Kadiatu Tarawalie, has yesterday, January 10th remanded for the second time at the Female Correctional Centre in Freetown for allegedly insulting the current Chairlady of the said market, Sarah Memu.

The remanded former APC chairlady is currently undergoing preliminary investigation at the Pademba Road Court No.1 presided over by Magistrate Sahr Kerkura, on four count charges of incitement, assault occasioning actual bodily harm contrary to section 47 of the Offences Against the Persons Act, public insult and provocation contrary to section 2 of the Public Order Act No 46 of 1965.

Police Prosecutor, Sergeant 9906 Umu Jalloh, alleges that the accused on the 14th of November, 2018, at Regent Road in Freetown, incited one Carlton Decker aka "Oseh" and Michael Decker, to commit assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

In her testimony, the second prosecution witness, who is also the complainant in the matter, recognised the accused and recalled on the day of the incident, 25th October, 2018.

She explained that on the above date, she received a mobile phone call from the Mammy Queen of the market, who provided her with certain information, adding she left for the market where she met the accused misbehaving and using abusive language.

She said on her arrival, she enquired from the accused as to why she was using abusive language, but the latter reluctantly refused to give her ears.

She further that she levied fine on the accused for using abusive language at the market, but the former replied that she was not going to pay any fine, and further called her names.

She said the accused later took a cutlass and injured her left leg, and that as blood was oozing, she went to the Lumley Police Station and made a report.

The accused's Lawyer, Roland Nylander, pleaded for bail, but it was refused to by the magistrate, who adjourned the matter to 14th January, 2019.