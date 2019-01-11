Sierra Leone: Buya Turay Hopes to Fire Djurgården to Europe

Newly Djurgården loan signing, Mohamed Buya Turay, is looking forward to helping the club finish at top place in the Swedish league and fires them to either European Champions League or Europa League qualifiers, next season.

The Sierra Leonean striker, who on Wednesday signed a loan deal for the Swedish Allsvenskan side for the rest of the 2019 season from Belgian club, Sint-Truidense, is eager to do his best for his new club.

He said: "I'm here to do my best for Djurgården. Hopefully, this will lead to a good placement in the log and play in Europe. So, I am here to do my job. Simply put, it is to score goals."

The 23-year-old joined Sint-Truidense for a club record fee of 1.7 million Euros on a three-year from another Swedish club, Dalkurd FF, but was unable to replicate his scoring form in Sweden at the Belgium league.

However, a return to the Swedish Allsvenskan is an opportunity for the forward to regain his form and he is delighted for the move to Djurgården.

"I am so happy to play for Djurgården. I have been in contact with them earlier, and it is a club that I have always wanted to play for. So for me, it feels like coming home, and a new start to my career," said Buya to the club's official website.

"I do not know so many in the team that are now, but I know many who have played for Djurgården. For example, Omar Colley or Sam Johnson, who is striker just like me. But I'm probably a little faster than him, haha."

"It is a nice and big arena with a nice atmosphere during the matches. I like when there are a lot of people and feel no pressure over it. I take it easy, trust my instincts and play my game. Then it usually goes well on the plan and the goals come."