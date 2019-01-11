Sierra Leone: Korean Experts Commence Taekwondo Training Today

Four Taekwondo experts from the Peoples Republic of Korea, in collaboration with the Sierra Leone Taekwondo Association, will on Friday, January 11, 2019, commence a 29-day coaches and athletes training for interested Sierra Leonean kids and adults.

The training, which aims at developing young potential fighters and capacitating coaches, would be conducted at the Siaka Stevens Stadium in Freetown and the Olymp-Africa Centre at Godrich.

In an exclusive interview with the Association's President, Oness Abayomi Johnson, he said the training was not only for the development of young people that would be informed about the sport, but would also help build their mental toughness as human- beings.

"As an association, we will organise such training across the country yearly to spread the sports far and wide as Freetown is not only Sierra Leone," Johnson said and further revealed that they were also planning to be around few schools.

He said: " According to the training schedule, we would have time to go to few schools just to train the pupils, but 29 days would not be enough for us to them well. I am sure the trainers will do their best to ensure they have what they wanted."

For the Taekwondo president, the sport was the fastest growing discipline since 2013, but the Ebola scourge in the country had an effect on them, as they lost a lot of coaches.

Johnson believes the training will help improve the new coaches and will also help take the association to where it was before.