South Africa: Banyana Banyana Get Down to Business in Cape Town

Sasol-sponsored Banyana Banyana got down to business in Cape Town as they kicked off their 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup preparations with their first training session on Thursday, 10 January at Ikamva, the home of Ajax Cape Town.

Also at training was Noko Matlou and head coach Desiree Ellis - the duo had just landed from Dakar, Senegal where they attended the 2018 CAF Awards.

Missing from the session, however, was forward Thembi Kgatlana, who only arrived after the squad's workout.

Kgatlana was crowned the 2018 CAF Woman Player of the Year, and also won the Goal of the Year award, while Ellis was named the CAF Women's National Team Coach of the Year.

21 players attended the first training session - Amanda Mthandi (who was busy with exams) will join her compatriots today (Friday, 11 January), with the Australia-based duo of Rhoda Mulaudzi and Refiloe Jane only expected to arrive on Wednesday, 15 January due to club commitments.

Goalkeeper Roxanne Barker has not reported for national team call up, and the technical team is contemplating whether to replace her or continue with 25 players from the 26 called up for the training camp.

Banyana Banyana will face the Netherlands on Saturday, 19 January at 15h00 in an international friendly match, which will be followed by a fixture against Sweden three days later (Tuesday, 22 January) at 19h00 - both encounters are at Cape Town Stadium.

A practice match behind closed doors against Sweden will precede the two duels on Thursday, 17 January 2019.

The clashes are to prepare the South African Senior Women's National Team for the FIFA Women's World Cup tournament that takes place from 7 June to 7 July this year in France.

Banyana Banyana have been drawn in Group A together with Spain, China PR and Germany.

Banyana Banyana squad to face Netherlands and Sweden

POSITION CLUB LOCATION PROVINCE

1. Andile DLAMINI GK Mamelodi Sundowns FC Pretoria GAUTENG

2. Kaylin SWART GK Menlo College/Awaiting Int Transfer Port Elizabeth EASTERN CAPE

3. Victoria Muroa GK First Touch Academy Polokwane LIMPOPO

4. Lebogang RAMALEPE DF Ma-Indies FC Polokwane LIMPOPO

5. Nothando VILAKAZI DF Palace Super Falcons FC Johannesburg GAUTENG

6. Janine VAN WYK DF Houston Dash/Awaiting Int Transf Johannesburg GAUTENG

7. Noko MATLOU DF Ma-Indies FC Polokwane LIMPOPO

8. Bambanani MBANE DF Bloemfontein Celtic FC Bloemfontein FREE STATE

9. Tiisetso MAKHUBELA DF Mamelodi Sundowns FC Pretoria GAUTENG

10. Koketso TLAILANE DF TUT-PTA Pretoria GAUTENG

11. Karabo DLAMINI DF Mamelodi Sundowns FC Pretoria GAUTENG

12.Mamello MAKHABANE MF JVW FC Johannesburg GAUTENG

13.Leandra SMEDA MF Gintra Universitetas/Awaiting new Contract Cape Town WESTERN CAPE

14.Nompumelelo NYANDENI MF JVW FC Johannesburg GAUTENG

15. Linda MOTLHALO MF Houston Dash Texas USA

16. Busisiwe NDIMENI MF TUT-PTA Pretoria GAUTENG

17. Refiloe JANE MF Canberra United Canberra AUSTRALIA

18. Molatelo SEBATA MF First Touch Academy Polokwane LIMPOPO

19. Kholosa BIYANA MF UKZN Durban KWA ZULU NATAL

20. Jermaine SEOPOSENWE FW JVW FC Johannesburg GAUTENG

21. Thembi KGATLANA FW Houston Dash Texas USA

22. Kelso PESKIN FW Lamar University USA USA

23. Amanda MTHANDI FW University of Johannesburg Johannesburg GAUTENG

24. Hildah MAGAIA MF TUT-PTA Pretoria GAUTENG

25. Rhoda MALAUDZI FW Canberra united Canberra AUSTRALIA