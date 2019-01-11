Ghana: Dark Clouds Hang Over Yaa-Naa Andani's Funeral ... As One Shot Dead, Four Injured, House Burnt

Tamale — Cloud of doubt still hang over the performance of the final funeral rites of the Yaa-Naa Yakubu Andani scheduled to begin today.

Unconfirmed report at the time of going to press, there were some skirmishes as the convoy of Sangnari-Naa Yakubu Andani's convoy made their way into Yendi yesterday, resulting in one death, four injuries and a house set ablazed.

Mr Basharu Daballi, the Spokesman of the Andani funeral committee, told the Ghanaian Times that though some of the chiefs and those in charge of the funeral were arriving in Yendi, he could not emphatically say the funeral would continue today since it was not his duty to do so.

The Bolin-Lana, Abdulai Mahammudu whose continued stay in the Gbewaa Palace was said to be at variance with the road map as agreed has reportedly relocated to a nearby house close to the Gbewaa Palace to pave the way for the Andanis to take their turn to perform the funeral in the palace.

The Northern Regional Minister. Mr. Salifu Saeed told the Ghanaian Times in an interview yesterday that the elders of the Andani were ready to kick-start the funeral process today.

"I have received information from the elders of the Andani royal gate that preparation were underway to commence the funeral process of the overlord tomorrow Friday," he stated.

"I'm just heading to Yendi this evening to ensure that all necessary security measures put in place are intact for the smooth commencement of the funeral," the minister stated.

Mr. Saeed emphasised that the REGSEC would do everything possible to ensure the late overlord Yaa-Naa Yakubu Andani gets a very befitting funeral.

He added that there were a lot of security personnel in Yendi and that nothing untoward would happen during and after funeral rites.

The Otumfuo Osie Tutu II led Mediation Committee of Eminent Chiefs came out with a road map to peace in Dagbon last December which was signed by representatives of both gates and presented to the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo -Addo at the Flag Staff House.

Under the road maps the funerals of the two late Yaa-Naas; Mahammudu Abdulai and Yakubu Andani were to be performed December 14 and 28, 2018 and January 4 and 18 this year.

The Abudus royal gate have successful performed that of Yaa-Naa Mahammudu Abdulai funeral and have since vacated the Gbewaa Palace.

The Andani royal gate of the Dagbon chieftaincy divide which were supposed to start the funeral of late Yaa-Naa Yakubu Andani after the Abudus finished with the performance of late Yaa-Naa Mahammudu Abdulai could not commence on the appointed time.

They could not commence the performance on 4th as stipulated in the road map as they raised certain concerns which needed address by eminent chiefs and other stakeholders.

They had earlier on petitioned the mediation committee to prevail on the Bolin-Lana to abide by the road map by vacating the Gbewaa palace.