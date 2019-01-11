Ghana: Amosima Begins Construction of C'nity Centre

The chiefs and people of Amosima in the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese District of the Central Region have cut sod for the construction of a community centre which will also host a library and an ICT centre for the town and adjoining communities.

The project, according to the traditional authorities, was geared towards improving education in the area and to improve on the computer literacy among students and residents.

It would be financed with contribution from members of the community, but the leadership was hoping for external support from government, institutions and individuals and have, therefore, appealed for support in that direction.

In an in interview after the sod-cutting ceremony, the chief of Amosima and Nifahen of Asebu Traditional Area, Nana Amoa VIII, explained that the project when completed would help enhance the promotion of education and research in the area.

He said it was the desire of the leadership to support government in using education to reduce the rate of poverty among the citizenry.

Nana Amoa VIII indicated that the move by the chiefs and opinion leaders was due to the important role of traditional authorities in the socio-economic transformation of their area, saying, "The government alone cannot bring about the needed development without the support of traditional authorities".

He said: "It is our vision and determination to see to it that this community is developed in such a way that it becomes the preferred place that everybody want to live in this region."

Nana Amoa VIII noted that the standard of education in the area had fallen and explained that the leadership was liaising with appropriate authorities on how to improve education among students.

He commended the government for the introduction of the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy, saying, "the policy has ensured that people who would not have had access to secondary education due to financial constraint have now been given a chance to further their education at the SHS level."

Nana Amoa VIII urged parents not to shirk their responsibility in the academic development of their children, adding, "we must note that, the Free SHS is to relieve us of the burden that we go through in accessing financial support to educate our children at the SHS level."

He urged members of the community to embrace the project and contribute money and other resources towards its completion, while appealing to the government, organisations and individuals for support.