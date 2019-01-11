Malawi: Ntcheu Council Staff Donate to Patients

Ntcheu — Ntcheu District Council staff on Monday cheered patients at the district's hospital where they also donated assorted items worth over K200,000.

Speaking after making the donation to patients in all the hospital's wards, District Commissioner for Ntcheu, Smart Gwedemula said the group decided to visit the patients to show they care for them and celebrate with them the New Year.

"We made contributions as district council staff so that we come and cheer our friends that are here. We just wanted to show them that we love them and we care. As you know that when one is sick, a visit by a friend is a relief to you because it shows that she or he cares for you.

"We had wanted to visit them during Christmas, but due to other challenges we failed. That is why we are here today. We brought a small gift for them, though small, we still feel it will make a difference in their lives," said Gwedemula.

The DC commended the council staff for the gesture in which he said would love to participate if made to take place every year.

"It started like a small idea, but the response from the members was that good because they contributed and dedicated their time to be here today.

"We need to encourage such initiatives because we have needy friends out there like in prisons and other institutions that need our support," he said.

Also speaking during the function, District Nursing Officer for Ntcheu, Gloria Magombo commended the group for the gesture, saying it would go a long way in alleviating the problems patients face when in hospital.

"We do provide some items to them but it is not enough as you know they are many. We need such friends to come and help us bail out the patients from their day to day challenges.

"The gesture today did not only alleviate the challenges they face, but also brought joy into their hearts to see that someone out there cares for them," said Magombo.

During the visit, the group paid special attention to Jenifa Kanyalo who gave birth to triplets on the eve of January 7, 2019 by donating extra items to her since she is needy.

Kanyalo gave birth to triplets, all boys, who are currently under resuscitation at the hospital, bringing a number of children to a total of seven in her family.

Kanyalo has since appealed for support from well-wishers to assist her with soap, baby clothes, zitenje, milk and any other support towards the triplets.

Items donated included soap, salt, Vaseline, sugar and clothes.