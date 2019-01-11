South Africa: Traffic Disrupted As Truck Burns On N1 Highway in Pretoria

Smoke is billowing on the N1 north highway in Pretoria after a truck caught fire just before the Garsfontein off-ramp.

It is unclear at this stage if the truck is a petrol tanker or not, due to conflicting reports on social media.

Tshwane metro traffic spokesperson Isaac Mahamba told News24 their personnel were on the scene and were gathering the facts.

It is unclear at this stage what caused the fire.

Gauteng traffic police spokesperson Busaphi Nxumalo referred all queries to Mahamba.

More to follow.

Source: News24