Tanzania: Let's All Rally Behind Simba in Tie Against Algerians

ALL the best Simba, the Tanzanian envoys in the CAF Champions League who host JS Saoura at the National Stadium this Saturday, because the win is vital for the team's race for the quarter final stage.

It's a very crucial match that needs a huge support from all Tanzanians, and we believe, with a huge support like that shown when Simba beat Nkana, Simba can achieve its three-point target.

The group D's opener is considered a vital test in judging Simba's ability, as it will give us a picture of where we stand against other tough contenders.

For Simba, it will be their first home game, hence they should know that nothing less than a victory would please the team's supporters and Tanzanians, who are expected to flock the venue on Saturday.

Simba have been luring big attendance whenever they play because they have not been letting their fans down.

The best way to continue winning support is to get good results, especially at these highly graded CAF level events.

The support that was demonstrated when the team competed against both Mbabane Swallows and Nkana was truly inspiring.

It also, yet again, demonstrated the unity of purpose Tanzanians exhibit in the national interest.

It is important that the nation again unites behind the team and shows moral support.

They must put into consideration not only Simba supporters, but all Tanzanians have invested hope and the players have what it takes to make us all proud.

With an assured moral support from all Tanzania what remains for Simba, its technical bench and players is to prepare themselves tactically and psychologically to ensure fans get what they deserve.

We have high expectations that the team's striking force of Emanuel Okwi, Meddie Kagere, Cletous Chama and Shiza Kichuya won't let us down since they have never did it before.

Every Simba player must show the character and commitment to win the match because it is very important match for the both sides.