Africa: Handball - Angola to Start World Championship Against Qatar

Luanda — The Angolan senior men's handball team is due to face Qatar later this Friday in the first round of group D of the World Men's Handball Championship being jointly held by Denmark and Germany from 10 to 27 January.

Angola take part for the fourth time in the world competition and are seeking to improve the last position the team reached in 2017 in France, when they finished at the bottom of the standing.

France are the defending champions.

Group D Matches

Friday

Angola - Qatar

Argentina - Hungria

Egypt - Sweden

Sunday

Qatar - Egypt

Hungary - Angola

Sweden - Argentina

Monday

Hungary - Qatar

Argentina - Egypt

Sweden - Angola

Wednesday

Angola - Argentina

Hungary - Egypto

Qatar- Sweden

Thursday

Egypt - Angola

Qatar - Argentina

Sweden - Hungary