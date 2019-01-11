Africa: Handball - Angola to Start World Championship Against Qatar

Luanda — The Angolan senior men's handball team is due to face Qatar later this Friday in the first round of group D of the World Men's Handball Championship being jointly held by Denmark and Germany from 10 to 27 January.
Angola take part for the fourth time in the world competition and are seeking to improve the last position the team reached in 2017 in France, when they finished at the bottom of the standing.
France are the defending champions.
Group D Matches
Friday
Angola - Qatar
Argentina - Hungria
Egypt - Sweden
Sunday
Qatar - Egypt
Hungary - Angola
Sweden - Argentina
Monday
Hungary - Qatar
Argentina - Egypt
Sweden - Angola
Wednesday
Angola - Argentina
Hungary - Egypto
Qatar- Sweden
Thursday
Egypt - Angola
Qatar - Argentina
Sweden - Hungary