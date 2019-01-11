South Africa: KZN Clubs Looking At Closing the Gap At the Top in ABC Motsepe League

Clubs from the KwaZulu-Natal ABC Motsepe League are raring to go this weekend as the season enters into its second half following the festive break. Summerfield Dynms did well last year to open an impressive 10-point gap between them and second and third placed Happy Wanderers and Dabeka Sporting.

The log leaders have played a game extra but sit comfortably at the top with 37 points from 15 matches which saw them win 11, draw 3 and lose once. They welcome Ashley United on Sunday in what should be a walk in the park against United who are 14th from the bottom.

Wanderers should also collect maximum points against 12th placed Kwa-Dukuza United on Saturday and ensure that they don't lose further ground on the title chase.

Dabeka Sporting on the other hand have a tough outing away to Mvoti United who pose a serious threat when playing at home. Umvoti are eighth on the log with four wins, four draws and losses respectively which makes them a very unpredictable side to play against.

Milford FC will be looking at kicking off the new year on a high note by causing an upset against their more fancied opponents, Durban FC. Milford languish in the bottom half of the table with just a single victory from 13 fixtures. They have been unlucky in drawing five of their matches which could have been victories.

KZN ABC Motsepe League Table

KZN ABC Motsepe Weekend Fixtures