Angola: Basketball - 1º De Agosto to Face Interclube

Luanda — 1º de Agosto team, current leaders of the national men?s basketball championship with 29 points, are facing this Friday night the third placed Interclube , 25 points, in the last match of the second round.

The match to be played at Luanda's victorino Cunha pavilion kicks off at 06:00 pm.

In the previous two last games ,Interclube beat Petro de Luanda (87-83) one of the main title contenders and Atlético Sport Aviação "ASA" (88-80), while 1º de Agosto, who just lost one out of 15 games, beat Vila Clotilde (88-69) and Helmarc Academia (117-72).

Championship Standing:

1-1º de Agosto, 29 points

2- Petro de Luanda, 27

3- Interclube, 25

4- Marinha de Guerra, 23

5- ASA, 23

6- Universidade Lusíada, 21

7-Vila Clotilde, 20

8º Helmarc Academia, 18

9- Desportivo Kwanza, 17.