11 January 2019

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Basketball - 1º De Agosto to Face Interclube

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — 1º de Agosto team, current leaders of the national men?s basketball championship with 29 points, are facing this Friday night the third placed Interclube , 25 points, in the last match of the second round.

The match to be played at Luanda's victorino Cunha pavilion kicks off at 06:00 pm.

In the previous two last games ,Interclube beat Petro de Luanda (87-83) one of the main title contenders and Atlético Sport Aviação "ASA" (88-80), while 1º de Agosto, who just lost one out of 15 games, beat Vila Clotilde (88-69) and Helmarc Academia (117-72).

Championship Standing:

1-1º de Agosto, 29 points

2- Petro de Luanda, 27

3- Interclube, 25

4- Marinha de Guerra, 23

5- ASA, 23

6- Universidade Lusíada, 21

7-Vila Clotilde, 20

8º Helmarc Academia, 18

9- Desportivo Kwanza, 17.

Angola

China Reiterates Financial Aid to Angola

The government of China will continue to assist Angola, mainly in finances and construction of infrastructures, as well… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.