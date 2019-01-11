Nigeria: 3 Men Nabbed for Allegedly Gang Raping 22-Year-Old Girl

Lagos — Three persons have been arrested for allegedly gang raping a 22-year-old girl in Ogun State.

It was learnt that the incident occurred along Osoba Street Elega, Abeokuta, Ogun State on January 4.

The suspects; Ramoni Yusuf, 24; Abiodun Sikiru, 23 and Moses Oluwasegun 23 were arrested following a complaint lodged at Adatan Divisional Headquarters by the victim who reported that she followed her boyfriend, one Abass Ramoni, who is now at large, to attend Glorious Guy Carnival on January 3 at Elega junction Abeokuta.

She stated further that shortly after the carnival, at about 2.00am of January 4, she followed the said boyfriend to his residence at No. 11 Osoba Street Elega Abeokuta to pass the night, unknown to her that he had arranged four of his friends in his house who suddenly stormed the room and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her.

The spokesman of the police in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the incident, said upon the report, the DPO Adatan Division, CSP Oluwadare Joshua, led his detectives to the area where three out of the five suspects were apprehended.

The victim was taken to the General Hospital for medical treatment, and report actually confirmed that she was raped, he added.

Oyeyemi said the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu who expressed disgust about the action of the suspects has ordered a massive manhunt for the remaining two suspects.

"He also directed that the case be transferred to Anti Human Trafficking and Child Labor Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for proper investigation and prosecution of the suspects," he said.