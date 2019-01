Photo: The Herald

Chief Magistrate Mishrod Guvamombe.

Chief Magistrate Mr Mishrod Guvamombe has been suspended from work pending an investigation into misconduct allegations.

He is being accused of offering work-related attachment to Saviour Kasukuwere and Supa Mandiwanzira at the Harare Magistrates Court.

Kasukuwere and Mandiwanzira are law students at the University of Zimbabwe.

More to follow...