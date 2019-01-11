South Africa: DA Leaders Sell Bold Jobs Vision to Diepsloot Youth

More than 60% of jobs created in 2018 were done so by multi-party governments led by the Democratic Alliance(DA), party leader Mmusi Maimane said on Friday.

Maimane was speaking to a crowd of young community members of Diepsloot outside the Tlhabologo Opportunity Centre.

The party's leadership, which included its Gauteng premier candidate Solly Msimanga and City of Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba, visited the centre where it spoke and listened to young people. They also viewed operations at the skills centre.

However, it was not long into their tour when a woman, claiming to be a local councillor, stormed in and questioned why she was not informed of the visit.

The ward councillor claimed that "protocol" was not followed and that she should have been informed about the visit.

She was calmed down with the help of police officers.

The Tlhabologo Opportunity Centre was the third centre of its kind that Mashaba opened in September 2018 to uplift the profiles of emerging entrepreneurs.

"Our purpose for being here is to come and say that this election is about nothing else except to build one South Africa for all," Maimane said.

Maimane added that the party's focus going into the elections was to create jobs and cultivate conditions which would boost economic activities.

"Our dream, obviously encapsulated in that one South Africa for all, is that we break down divisions - not only among races but between those who have and have not," he said.

He added that he wanted to see a South Africa where there would ultimately be a job in every home, and added that this ideal could be achieved through uplifting entrepreneurs and micro-enterprises.

Maimane said, from the feedback they got from the centre's management during their tour, many young people have been using the centre.

DA youth leader Luyolo Mphiti, who was also present during the tour, said young people in South Africa were tired of not having jobs.

"We are here today to say that as young people, we are tired of not having jobs in this country. As young people, day after day, we go without jobs, without opportunities and without the right to be able to take our families forward," Mphiti said.

He added that the youth should stand up and say they wanted a South Africa that valued young people.

"We must stand up as young South Africans and say one thing: We want a different country. We want a country that sees young people, that values young people and that knows that a country cannot go forward if the majority of young people are disempowered without jobs and without opportunities," Mphiti said.

Mphiti also urged the youth in the community to register to vote.

Source: News24